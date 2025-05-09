Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,201 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMFS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,800.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,152,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.65. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $44.31.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.