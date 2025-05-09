Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $2.36 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 117,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,973,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS opened at $20.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0758 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.