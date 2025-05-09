Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 23,364 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 231.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.26% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CATH. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average of $70.18. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $58.39 and a 52-week high of $74.20. The stock has a market cap of $890.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.