Susquehanna International Group LLP Reduces Holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,932 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDLO. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,186,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $59.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.93. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $53.59 and a twelve month high of $63.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.