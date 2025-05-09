Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 31,267 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,267 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 750,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,577,000 after acquiring an additional 266,381 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 633,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,532,000 after purchasing an additional 249,736 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,099,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,426,000 after buying an additional 120,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,489,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $69.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.99. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $74.26.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

