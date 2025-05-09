Susquehanna International Group LLP Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,216 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTWV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

VTWV opened at $131.40 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $161.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.5178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

