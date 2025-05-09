Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $39.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.81.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TNDM

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The business had revenue of $234.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos bought 10,538 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $190,948.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,948.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 42.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.