Telsey Advisory Group Cuts a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target to $9.00

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

AKA has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:AKA opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.42. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.56.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.74). a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $159.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in a.k.a. Brands by 487.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

