Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Stock Up 0.3 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,256,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,227,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,987,000 after purchasing an additional 628,116 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,145,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,305,000 after purchasing an additional 210,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,845,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,150,000 after buying an additional 628,065 shares during the period.

TRNO opened at $56.45 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.08%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also

