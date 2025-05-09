Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.45.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th.
TRNO opened at $56.45 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07.
Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.08%.
Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.
