The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHEF. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,849,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after buying an additional 278,295 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $589,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,904,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.51.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $950.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHEF. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

