The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock Position Lifted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOVE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Lovesac by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Lovesac stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $310.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.48. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $39.49.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $241.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.33 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

