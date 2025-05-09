The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Manitowoc by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTW shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.46.

NYSE MTW opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $347.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.92.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $470.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Manitowoc’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manitowoc news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 690,142 shares in the company, valued at $5,990,432.56. This trade represents a 0.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

