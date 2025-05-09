Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Titan International by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Titan International by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 61,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TWI opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $439.88 million, a P/E ratio of -57.54 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Titan International had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $490.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

