Top Infrastructure Stocks To Watch Now – May 7th

NVIDIA, Alphabet, Broadcom, Marvell Technology, Alibaba Group, ServiceNow, and Vertiv are the seven Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks represent shares of companies involved in the development, operation, and maintenance of essential physical systems—such as roads, bridges, airports, power grids, water treatment facilities, and telecommunications networks. Because these assets often operate under long-term contracts or regulated frameworks, infrastructure stocks typically offer stable cash flows and attractive dividend yields compared with more cyclical industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.89. The stock had a trading volume of 175,399,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,506,710. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $11.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,229,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,550,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.42.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.72 on Wednesday, reaching $204.81. 18,916,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,098,887. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $963.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.06, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

MRVL stock traded down $4.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.29. The stock had a trading volume of 36,527,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,808,384. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.85. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $47.09 and a 52 week high of $127.48.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $4.46 on Wednesday, hitting $123.20. 15,729,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,561,413. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.69. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded up $17.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $982.98. 1,719,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $840.96 and a 200-day moving average of $969.12.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,004,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,995,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65.

