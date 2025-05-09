Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 4,078 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 112.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,923,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,656 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,208,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,564,000 after purchasing an additional 620,196 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,820,000 after purchasing an additional 59,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,467,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after buying an additional 36,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

In other Utz Brands news, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 496,038 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $6,646,909.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard A. Friedman purchased 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,722.64. This represents a 1.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,920 shares of company stock worth $224,156 in the last 90 days. 16.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Utz Brands

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Utz Brands stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $352.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Utz Brands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Utz Brands

(Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.