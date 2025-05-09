Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 4,746 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) by 556.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Travelzoo were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Travelzoo by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,168,000 after acquiring an additional 107,681 shares during the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,990,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Travelzoo by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,651 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 113,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 45,283 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,382,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,879,940.96. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $61,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,000 shares of company stock worth $1,507,630 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TZOO shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelzoo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Travelzoo stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $160.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Travelzoo had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 210.54%. The company had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

