Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 6,078 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 80,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RLAY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 12,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $38,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 355,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,128. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $32,217.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 390,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,243. This trade represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 309,826 shares of company stock worth $1,099,380. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RLAY opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $515.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.65. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

