Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 641 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FBMS. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 864.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.92. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.32.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

