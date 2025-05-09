Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Holdings in TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) by 273.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in TWFG were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWFG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in TWFG by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,011,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after buying an additional 71,106 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in TWFG by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 878,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,067,000 after acquiring an additional 206,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TWFG by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 32,382 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in TWFG by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 152,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 55,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of TWFG by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 124,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period.

TWFG stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. TWFG, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 122.61, a quick ratio of 122.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TWFG from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of TWFG from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TWFG from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

