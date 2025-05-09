Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 26,379 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 109.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,379 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in B2Gold by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,389,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,510,000 after acquiring an additional 130,638 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in B2Gold by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 720,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 135,948 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 235,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 164,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.43.

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.67%.

BTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.21.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

