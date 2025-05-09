Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 2,854 Shares of Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Free Report) by 1,106.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Summit Midstream were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Summit Midstream

In other news, CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,878.80. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,052 shares of company stock worth $807,596. 37.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Summit Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMC opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $527.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.17. Summit Midstream Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average of $36.33.

Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter. Summit Midstream had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.12) EPS.

About Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

