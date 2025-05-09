Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stock Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 698,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 241.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after acquiring an additional 90,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,796,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,846,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IHG opened at $117.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.88. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52 week low of $91.57 and a 52 week high of $137.25.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.144 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IHG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

