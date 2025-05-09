Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 262.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Globant were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,737,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 52,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,506,000 after purchasing an additional 203,472 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,933,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 364.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 118,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 92,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Globant from $248.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Globant from $225.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Globant from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $130.56 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $96.23 and a 52-week high of $238.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.13.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $642.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.42 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

