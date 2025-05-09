Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,163 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 51,005 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 73,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 603.4% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 83,152 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 71,331 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SUPN opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.74. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $40.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,292.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,444.95. This represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

