Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $110,000 Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,074,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,953,000 after purchasing an additional 586,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,133,000 after purchasing an additional 24,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 253,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,943,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $79.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $81.00 target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $116,994.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,180. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

See Also

