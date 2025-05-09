Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $111,000 Position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) by 469.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Digimarc in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Digimarc during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Digimarc by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Digimarc from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

DMRC opened at $13.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.44. Digimarc Co. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41.

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

