Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $113,000 Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 120.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,042,945.70. The trade was a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Belgacem Chariag acquired 37,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,011,600.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,730.48. The trade was a 216.56 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HP. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus raised Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $42.60.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.03 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

