Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,950 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CVB Financial by 25.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 74,004 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVBF opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.65. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $24.58.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

