Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $117,000 Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,790.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,810.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,869.46. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.34. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,666.22 and a one year high of $2,023.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($20.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($14.00) by ($6.50). The company had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.11%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

