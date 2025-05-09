Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $119,000 Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 605.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,444,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after buying an additional 4,541,359 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,527,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 834,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,695,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 407,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.67.

Altice USA Trading Up 4.3 %

Altice USA stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.65. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA Profile

(Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.