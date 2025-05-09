Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,199 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cfra Research raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

