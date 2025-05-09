Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New Investment in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.07% of Inseego as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Inseego by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 371,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 61,623 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Inseego by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inseego by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Inseego by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 78,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Stock Performance

INSG opened at $8.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.25 million, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.15. Inseego Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inseego ( NASDAQ:INSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Inseego had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Inseego from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

