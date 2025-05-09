Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 14,501 Shares of Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) by 835.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.06% of Ellington Credit worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EARN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ellington Credit by 56,104,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,122,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 1,122,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $955,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Credit by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 47,998 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Ellington Credit in the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Credit during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ellington Credit

In other Ellington Credit news, Portfolio Manager Gregory Morris Borenstein purchased 8,000 shares of Ellington Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $37,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,140. This trade represents a 80.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EARN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ellington Credit from $6.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ellington Credit from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Ellington Credit Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EARN opened at $5.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23. Ellington Credit has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $204.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 million. Ellington Credit had a net margin of 226.01% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Ellington Credit will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ellington Credit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.66%. Ellington Credit’s payout ratio is 320.00%.

About Ellington Credit

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

