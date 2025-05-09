Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FREL. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $26.86 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

