Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases Shares of 3,850 iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio now owns 2,274,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,513,000 after purchasing an additional 379,649 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 463,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after buying an additional 77,994 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 730.2% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 408,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 359,357 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 388,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 183,000 shares during the period.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAUM opened at $32.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average is $28.58. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

