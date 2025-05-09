Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,221 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Merus were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gilead Sciences Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,029,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merus by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 389,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,368,000 after buying an additional 227,500 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Merus by 664.0% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 142,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 124,174 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $42.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30. Merus has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $61.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Merus will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRUS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Merus from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

Merus Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

