Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 1,409 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCP. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HashiCorp Price Performance

HCP stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

