Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 2,748 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 292,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,049,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 111,940 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,834,000. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,466,000.

IHF stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average is $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $58.94.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

