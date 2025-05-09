Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Samsara by 163.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 255,532 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,868,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Samsara by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:IOT opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.40 and a beta of 1.70. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.87.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $132,975.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,936 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,289.52. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 21,735 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $934,170.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 985,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,369,211.22. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,338,098 shares of company stock valued at $53,669,929 over the last 90 days. 60.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Samsara from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Samsara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.87.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

