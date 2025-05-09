Travel Stocks To Research – May 7th

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group, Costco Wholesale, Coupang, Booking, American Express, SoFi Technologies, and Tapestry are the seven Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the travel and tourism sector, including airlines, hotel chains, cruise lines and travel agencies. Investors buy them to gain exposure to consumer demand for leisure and business travel, which tends to rise in strong economic environments and fall during downturns. Because the travel industry is sensitive to factors like economic cycles, geopolitical events and public health concerns, travel stocks can offer both growth potential and higher volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded down $4.46 on Wednesday, reaching $123.20. 15,729,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,561,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,006.50. The stock had a trading volume of 983,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,530. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $755.57 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $960.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $961.18. The company has a market cap of $446.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Coupang (CPNG)

Coupang, Inc., together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

NYSE CPNG traded up $2.68 on Wednesday, reaching $26.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,693,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,776,818. Coupang has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded up $30.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5,192.59. The company had a trading volume of 156,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,551. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4,660.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4,833.19. The company has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24.

American Express (AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $276.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,301,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,531. The company has a market capitalization of $193.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.89. American Express has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $326.28.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. 48,883,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,730,554. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84.

Tapestry (TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

TPR traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,338,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $35.23 and a 12 month high of $90.85.

