Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its holdings in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,372 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.94% of Travelzoo worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 556.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,382,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,879,940.96. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $61,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,630. 57.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TZOO shares. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Travelzoo Price Performance

Shares of TZOO opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $160.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.21. Travelzoo has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $24.85.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Travelzoo had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 210.54%. The business had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. Analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

