TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of TrueBlue worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 43,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $126.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.39. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $370.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.37 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TrueBlue news, CEO Taryn R. Owen acquired 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $75,645.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,696.08. This trade represents a 3.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl Schweihs bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,943.75. The trade was a 6.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 25,235 shares of company stock valued at $151,271. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

