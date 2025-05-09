Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $81.05 and last traded at $80.88, with a volume of 664071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.89.
The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $106.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 14.15%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.
