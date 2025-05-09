Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives $89.81 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,355. The trade was a 11.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,027,619. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,188,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,214 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,705.2% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 56,592 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 53,457 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UBER opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

