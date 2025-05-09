UBS Group Lowers AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $51.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZEK. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.50 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Baird R W downgraded shares of AZEK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.93.

AZEK Trading Up 1.9 %

AZEK stock opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. AZEK has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.00.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $452.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 15,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $615,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,645,427.95. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AZEK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,430,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,032,000 after purchasing an additional 54,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,311,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,986 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AZEK by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,294,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,396,000 after acquiring an additional 429,574 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,084,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,928,000 after acquiring an additional 216,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

