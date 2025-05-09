United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives $120.87 Average Price Target from Analysts

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.87.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Galvan Research reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $96.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.70 and a 200-day moving average of $119.17. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $153.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 95.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

