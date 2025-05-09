United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Position Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,802 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of PRKS opened at $45.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.51. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $60.83.

In other news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $342,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,050 shares in the company, valued at $540,345. This represents a 38.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRKS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

