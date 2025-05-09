Urbana (TSE:URB) Trading 2.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.70 and last traded at C$5.70. Approximately 5,035 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.57.

Urbana Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$229.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.85.

About Urbana

(Get Free Report)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.