Vivek Ramaswamy Sells 273,959 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 273,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $3,142,309.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,799,611 shares in the company, valued at $456,501,538.17. The trade was a 0.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.53 and a beta of 1.23. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $13.06.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 80.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 478.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 112.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

