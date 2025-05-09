Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Shares Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €70.00 ($78.65) and last traded at €70.00 ($78.65). 36,179 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €70.50 ($79.21).

Vossloh Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €63.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €51.13.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG provides rail infrastructure products and services in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications.

